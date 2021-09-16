In a city center bar attack, a man sustains life-altering injuries.

The 30-year-old victim was one of two guys assaulted on August 29 in the early hours of the morning.

Both attacks are thought to have been carried out by the same person, according to police.

Officers were summoned to Black Rabbit on Fleet Street at around 1.05 a.m. after the victim was challenged by another man and assaulted in the face.

The punch knocked him to the ground, where he banged his head and sustained life-altering injuries.

The 30-year-old had a broken jaw, a shattered eye socket, and a hairline skull fracture as a result of the accident.

The same individual is thought to have approached a group of people outside of McDonalds on Church Street a short time later.

He then allegedly hit a man in the head.

The second man assaulted did not sustain serious injuries or require hospital treatment, but the experience left him “shaken.”

Patrols in the neighborhood detained a 30-year-old man on suspicion of s18 assault a short time later.

He has now been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Merseyside Police is looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who may have taken any video footage on their phone.

They’re also requesting anyone who drove passed the incident on Ranelagh Street and captured anything on dash cam film to contact them.

“Enquiries into both events are still ongoing,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said. “I would ask anyone who observed either incident or has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 21000600757.