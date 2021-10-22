In a city center attack, a woman was knocked out and a man’s face was sliced.

In Liverpool’s city center, a man and a woman were assaulted.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, October 22nd, and left the woman unconscious and the guy with facial injuries.

Two males with Manchester accents are said to have attacked the victims around Concert Square, maybe along Wood Street.

Yobs terrorize a terrified merchant, making his life a “living nightmare.”

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a brown combover hairdo, white shirt, and blue trousers, standing roughly 5ft 6in tall.

The second suspect was described as being black, 6ft 1in tall, and dressed in a dark t-shirt.

“Detectives are seeking for information following an attack in Liverpool City Centre early this morning, Friday 22 October,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 3.30 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Concert Square in response to reports of a man and a woman being assaulted following an altercation with two men, possibly on nearby Wood Street.”

“The victims were taken to the hospital, with the woman reportedly being attacked and knocked out, and the male suffering a facial laceration.

“Witnesses and CCTV are being questioned as part of the investigation.” The scene has been brought to a halt.

“One of the suspects is described as a 5ft 6in Caucasian man with a brown combover hairdo, a white shirt, and blue pants. The second suspect was black, 6ft 1in tall, and dressed in a dark t-shirt. Both were said to have a Manchester accent.

“Please call us @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 0093 of 22 October if you observed this incident or captured anything that can help.”