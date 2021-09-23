In a city center attack, a man was hit in the head with a bottle.

In a horrifying city center attack, a guy was hit in the head with a bottle.

At 8.25 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, Merseyside Police raced to Whitechapel in Liverpool City Centre after a man in his 20s was discovered with head injuries.

Following the incident, police have released CCTV photographs of a guy they want to track down because they believe he may have information that might help them with their investigation.

“Thankfully, the victim did not sustain major injuries,” said Detective Inspector Chris Saidi, “but we’re determined to find out who was responsible and bring them to justice.”

“I would encourage anyone with information that could aid our investigation or who recognizes the man pictured to come forward, and we will take appropriate action.”

With any information, contact police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, using reference 21000511976.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.