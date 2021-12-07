In a city center attack, a band of teenagers ‘battered’ a teenage girl.

A mother whose daughter was allegedly attacked because of her sexual orientation hopes that additional money will allow Liverpool City Centre to be a safe area for youngsters.

On May 16, Nicole Williams’ daughter was attacked by a mob of youngsters near the St John’s retail area.

However, recently announced funding for a program called ‘You’re Safe Here’ could help LGBT+ people who are victims of homophobic assault.

The 13-year-old daughter of Mrs Williams was violently attacked by a group of older teens who had previously verbally abused her and her two friends.

Ms Williams’ daughter was exposed to a horrific attack in which she was kicked in the head and abdomen while her pals escaped.

Ms Williams, 53, told The Washington Newsday that her daughter had been “totally thrashed” in the attack that left her unconscious.

“My child was absolutely abused by a big band of girls and a big gang of guys,” the Bromborough mother stated.

“They were literally stamping on her stomach and face,” she said. When she attempted to get up off the pavement, one of them kicked her in the back of the neck, knocking her out.

“We believe that’s what rescued her since the gang bolted when she became all floppy.”

“Her companions were able to pull her down from the balcony and into the main area, where the bus stations were located.

“She regained consciousness while sitting in a bloody puddle.”

“She was attacked at 5.30pm on a Sunday afternoon when there were hundreds and hundreds of people present,” Ms Williams continued.

“I can’t fault any of them for not getting involved because I’ve always advised the kids I work with that if they feel threatened, they should run.”

“She was extremely fortunate to escape with no broken bones or permanent damage.”

“It was all because she was out with two trans pals who were receiving some transphobic harassment while out and about in town.”

However, a 15-year-old girl was detained. “The summary has come to an end.”