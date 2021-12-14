In a ‘Christmas Miracle,’ an emaciated dog that vets thought was dead is resurrected.

The resuscitation of a critically malnourished dog has been hailed as a “Christmas miracle” by animal control officers.

When the dog was delivered to the Colonial Heights Veterinary Hospital outside Richmond, Virginia, he was in such a weak state that the doctors initially mistook him for dead.

He was frigid to the touch and entirely unresponsive, in addition to being terribly underweight.

Dr. Stacy Riddle, a veterinarian, was shocked to hear a single heartbeat when she put her stethoscope to the puppy.

“When the animal control officer placed him on the table, we all assumed he was dead.” They don’t appear to have done a decent job. Dr. Riddle told WTVR that he was terribly thin and that his blood tests indicated he had been malnourished.

“I took out my stethoscope and listened, but there was nothing there at first.” I then heard one heartbeat about five seconds later.” The puppy’s severely low blood sugar levels were the cause of his vegetative state. “His blood glucose level was 21 when it should have been up to 100,” Riddle explained.

Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, is characterized by weakness, low energy, loss of consciousness, and heart palpitations, according to PetMD.

A dextrose IV was given to the dog, and he was warmed up with a heating pad, warm fluids, and blankets.

He had gained enough strength to raise his head for the first time after seven hours.

He was soon able to eat, stand up, and walk independently.

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” Amanda Sverchek, animal control supervisor, remarked. “That’s simply my opinion.” It’s a tale of redemption.

“It’s great to see him up and about, wagging his tail. He’d make a terrific pet, in my opinion.” Dr. Riddle described herself as “very blessed” to have cared for him.

The puppy has been called Hero by the staff at Colonial Heights Veterinary Hospital, and he will be cared for for at least a few more weeks in order to nurse him back to full vigor.

