In a child rape case, George Zimmerman’s former attorney has been charged with witness tampering.

Following his arrest on Monday morning, Hal Uhrig, 75, was charged with solicitation to commit perjury and tampering with or intimidating a witness, victim, or informant, according to News6 WKMG.

The alleged event occurred several years ago, while Uhrig was representing a man accused of raping a child, according to police.

Uhrig is suspected of meeting with the alleged rapist, the victim’s father, and the 9-year-old victim.

“The objective of the meeting was to keep the rapist from going to jail,” Sheriff Marcos Lopez of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told the network.

“The victim and her father were told by the attorney to do three things. Avoid being served with a subpoena by writing a declination, which is simply a letter, to the state attorney stating the rape didn’t happen, so you don’t have to go to court to testify and lie during your deposition and say the rape didn’t happen.” “I suppose this wasn’t his first rodeo,” Lopez later remarked. And, you know, we won’t know till someone else comes out, but that’s what I’m suspecting right now.” He also said that the father was wired during his meeting with Uhrig, and that the attorney requested him to switch off his telephone and read a script off a computer screen.

In July, the state attorney’s office was notified of the information.

On his way to court, Uhrig was detained.

“I came up for a hearing this morning and before I could get to the elevator this morning, I was arrested,” Uhrig told the network.

“Didn’t happen,” Uhrig said when asked about the charges leveled against him. I’m looking forward to hearing the recording.” Uhrig is scheduled to appear in court for the first time today.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Uhrig have been approached for comment by the Washington Newsday.

Uhrig has more than 42 years of legal experience, according to his website, and was the primary defense attorney in the country’s first four DNA evidence trials.

He is also well-known for representing George Zimmerman in the high-profile lawsuit following the February 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old black teen.

