In a Chicago alley, a newborn was discovered inside an abandoned furniture drawer.

On Tuesday, a newborn baby boy was discovered inside an abandoned dresser drawer in a Chicago alley. The baby was discovered by a woman rummaging for recyclable goods near garbage cans. According to Chicago Police, the infant is in good health.

The mother who discovered the newborn summoned paramedics to the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Fortunately, the baby was discovered before the garbage trucks came, according to the article. The mother said that she kept the baby until paramedics arrived and that the kid was still alive when they arrived.

The baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and is in good health, according to Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department. “It’s fortunate that someone came by. It’s hot outside, and things could have gone differently. But it appears to have all worked out,” Langford told the news organization.

He went on to say that, while the baby’s age is unknown, he is “considered a newborn.”

Despite the fact that trash collection was taking place in the vicinity at the same time, it is unclear whether the drawer was near the trash bins waiting to be picked up.

The fire department notified police, who responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, thus no further information is available, according to police. The authorities didn’t say if they were looking for the mother or not.

Meanwhile, the mother who discovered the baby described it as a “miracle.” She told NBC Chicago, “I put my finger on the little foot, too, just to see if he was moving.”

“I found him, and it is the most wonderful thing. Every time I consider the minor nuances, I become enraged. So I’m just going to concentrate on the fact that I was there and that everyone arrived on time, despite the fact that I was trembling. “I was trembling like crazy,” she added.

A parent can safely handover a child 30 days old or younger to a hospital, police station, fire station, or emergency medical institution and leave the infant with facility staff without fear of legal ramifications, according to the Safe Haven law passed in 2001 in Illinois. The person could be arrested if authorities determine the baby is in danger.