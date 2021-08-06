In a chaotic brawl, thugs smash chairs at a kebab business window.

As astonished customers sat on their kebabs, a gang of thugs argued before hurling chairs at the glass of a restaurant on a popular city center street.

The terrible events were captured on cell phone footage taken around 7.20 p.m. on July 19 on Brythen Street, near Williamson Square.

In the video, a shirtless man in black shorts appears to throw a reckless punch at another man in a grey t-shirt before threateningly seizing a yellow chair from outside the Berlin Doner restaurant.

Customers are still having their dinners outside as the brawl breaks out.

As three men confront him, the shirtless man can be heard yelling, “Go on!”

Before the camera resumes, a group of guys can be seen flinging yellow chairs against the Berlin Doner’s window, with the sound of smashing glass audible.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt as a result of the incident.

One 29-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of affray at the scene and later released under investigation, according to Merseyside Police.

CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations into the event are underway, according to the force, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

“Our City Centre should be a secure environment for people in Merseyside to enjoy after a long and tough lockdown, and we simply will not allow behavior like this, which is troubling for businesses, residents, and visitors alike,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said.

“Although our police were able to make a quick arrest, our investigations into the event are still ongoing, and we would like to hear from anyone with information.

“At the time of the event, Williamson Square was fairly busy, with people out shopping and enjoying the sunlight. Please get in touch with us personally or anonymously through Crimestoppers if you observed anything or captured anything on your phone.

“The information you possess could be critical to our investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.”

Anyone with information on the incident is requested to contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. “The summary has come to an end.”