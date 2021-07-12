In a Channel 4 documentary, Gemma Collins will discuss her fight with self-harm.

In Gemma Collins Self Harm & Me, which will air later this year, the former The Only Way Is Essex star will meet others who have struggled and hear their tales.

Gemma Collins of Dancing on Ice will discuss how bullying, self-esteem difficulties, and the impact of social media can lead to young people self-harming.

Gemma, who turned 40 in January, will also hear from specialists and learn how to spot signs of self-harm in family and friends, as well as receive advice on where to seek help.

Lee McMurray commissioned the project, which will be executive produced by Rachel Arnold and Jon Green and produced by Definitely for Channel 4.

“Gemma Collins has taken the gutsy decision to open up about her own experience with self-harm,” said Mr McMurray, commissioning editor for Channel 4.

“We appreciate her bravery in expressing her own challenges as an instantly known and approachable figure, and we hope that this video and her insight will generate crucially needed talks about young people and self-harm.”

“This isn’t Gemma as a celebrity, this is a lady being her real self,” Rachel Arnold, creative director of Definitely, remarked.

“This video will be relatable for millions of people throughout the country who are battling with self-harm as she confronts her own problems and tries to understand what’s behind these horrific statistics.”

“It’s good to see Channel 4 dedicating airtime to exploring mental health and self-harm, as Mind’s research has shown an increasing number of young people self-harming during the coronavirus pandemic, and this can be a difficult thing to talk about or seek help for,” said Alex Bushill, head of media and PR at mental health charity Mind.

“Our research at Mind has also shown that when celebrities talk about their mental health, it inspires others to do the same – one in every five individuals has spoken to a loved one as a result of watching a star come out.”

"This emphasizes the importance of people.