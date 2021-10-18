In a ceremony in London, Jamie Redknapp marries his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson.

In a ceremony in London, Jamie Redknapp married his pregnant girlfriend.

Four years after divorcing his two sons’ mother Louise Redknapp, the former Liverpool FC footballer married his partner Frida Andersson.

The wedded pair exchanged vows in front of their closest family members at the Chelsea Registry office in West London today, according to the Mirror.

A 22-year-old woman was murdered in a tunnel accident while visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool.

Jamie was seen giving a thumbs-up as he walked inside the event with one of his boys.

Frida looked stunning in a white gown with an attractive bardot neckline.

Her bridal outfit was completed with white court heels and a form-fitting gown that cradled her growing baby bulge.

Instead of wearing a veil, the blonde beauty wore her hair down in flowing waves.

Jamie, a former footballer, looked handsome in a navy suit with a crisp shirt and black tie.

Jamie’s father Harry and mother Sandra, as well as his brother Mark, were in attendance for the ceremony.

In November, the couple, who have been together since 2019, will have their first child.

Frida stated on Instagram in May that they are expecting a child together.

Her fans congratulated her on the news in comments on one of her images, and she answered with love hearts and prayer emojis.

Jamie’s father, Harry Redknapp, recently revealed to The Mirror that Jamie and Frida will keep the gender of their baby a secret.

He stated, ” “Jamie is overjoyed, and Frida is overjoyed.

“We’re fortunate in that Jamie already has two sons, Charley and Beau, and our other son Mark has five children, so this will be our eighth grandchild.

“We’ve got a lot on our plates!”

Jamie has two sons with ex-wife Louise, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, whom he divorced in 2017.

Frida has four children from her marriage to Jonathan Lourie, a US hedge fund manager.

Jamie and Louise had been married for over 20 years when their relationship fell apart, and they separated in 2017.

Louise’s marriage to Jamie fell up two months after she reached the finals of Strictly.

Louise later stated that it happened just months after her stint on Strictly. “The summary has come to an end.”