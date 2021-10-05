In a cemetery, piles of ‘disgraceful’ garbage had been dumped.

A cemetery in St Helens has been strewn with piles of ‘disgraceful’ garbage.

In a Facebook post, the community organization St Helens Litter Heroes published disturbing photographs of trash dumped outside Lowe House Church.

The group discovered needles, unclean clothing, filthy duvets, and pillows strewn on the cemetery grounds, which they cleaned up.

On an MSC Virtuosa trip, an elderly couple was offered a false sense of security.

Needles and undergarments were also discovered discarded on Fenton and Albion Streets in the town by volunteers.

The tweet drew a number of responses, with many residents expressing their displeasure with the cemetery’s status.

“Could you get any more disrespectful?” one commenter asked. Shocking!”

“What a disgrace,” observed another neighborhood person.

The cleanup took two hours, according to St Helens Litter Heroes, and its volunteers filled six trash bags.

“We are also very thankful to the citizen who conducted the rubbish picking, and to all like-minded people who contribute their own time and energy to keeping the borough tidy,” a representative for St. Helens Council told The Washington Newsday.

“We do frequent checks of issue locations to remove such hazardous trash, and we highly encourage members of the public to report it to us so that our officers can quickly dispose of it, rather than handling it themselves and risking damage.

“Call 01744 676789 or go to www.sthelens.gov.uk/reportaproblem to report waste.”