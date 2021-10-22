In a Catholic store, a Navy veteran pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women and killing another.

According to the Associated Press, a Navy veteran and former pastor pleaded guilty to a number of crimes relating to his alleged sexual assault of two women and the murder of a third inside a Catholic supplies store. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Thomas Bruce, 56, will get a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole as a result of his guilty plea to first-degree murder.

Bruce is accused of entering the store armed with a revolver in Ballwin, Missouri, in 2018 and forcing the three women into the rear room. According to a criminal complaint, he told them to take off their clothing and perform sexual activities on him.

Two of the women complied, according to prosecutors, but Jamie Schmidt, 53, refused, and Bruce shot her in the head, killing her, according to the Associated Press. He then forcibly continued performing sexual activities on the other women before fleeing the area. Bruce was arrested two days later, prompting the closure of some schools, churches, and businesses.

Bruce’s plea comes just days before jury selection was set to begin in the trial for the November 19, 2018 attacks, which was set to begin on November 1.

Bob McCulloch, the prosecutor at the time, said he didn’t think the business was targeted because of its religious association, but rather because Bruce “saw an opportunity—three women in the store alone.”

Jon Belmar, the police chief of St. Louis County at the time, said the incident “struck the senses.”

Wesley Bell, the current prosecutor, stated in 2019 that he would not seek the death sentence but would attempt to guarantee Bruce spent the rest of his life in prison. Schmidt’s husband, Greg, expressed his support for Bell’s choice through a family spokeswoman.

Bruce was identified by the Missouri secretary of state’s office as the owner of a nonprofit church that was founded in 2003 and disbanded in 2007. Bruce was a pastor at Calvary Chapel of Cape Girardeau, in southeast Missouri, at the time, according to Pastor David Fitzgerald of Calvary Chapel in Maryland Heights.

Bruce was also a Navy veteran, according to his LinkedIn page.

Schmidt, a married mother of three from House Springs, worked as a clerical assistant at a community college.