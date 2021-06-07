In a catch-up row, Williamson accused schools of ‘restricting’ lunch hours.

Gavin Williamson defended the Government’s catch-up programme, accusing some schools of “restricting” what youngsters can do during their lunch intervals.

The education secretary told MPs that there is a “discrepancy” in the length of school days throughout the sector, and that it is “an critical problem with so much catching up to do.”

Mr Williamson asked in the Commons whether it was “justifiable” that “some schools send their students home at 2.45pm, while others keep them in far longer.”

He went on to say that “too many schools” have limited what children may do during their recesses, citing the fact that a lunch hour is incr