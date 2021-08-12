In a catastrophic M56 crash, an ex-footballer murdered his ‘devoted’ grandparents.

In September 2019, Steven Bennett, 29, was driving his truck when it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the M6 near Warrington.

Richard and Angela Wong, described as “devoted parents and grandparents,” were murdered in the horrific accident, which also injured five others.

According to the M.E.N., Angela, 56, died at the scene, while Richard, 62, was transported to the hospital and died three days later.

On the day of the trial, Bennett pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Chester Crown Court.

He initially rejected the charges, but will now be sentenced next month.

According to the Mirror, a judge has told him that he can expect to be imprisoned for his actions.

The collision between junctions 10 and 9 at Stretton and junction 9 at Lymm comprised many automobiles and an HGV.

Richard and Angela Wong’s son and daughter paid an emotional homage to their parents in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Angela and Richard were wonderful parents and grandparents, as well as a loving brother and sister,” according to a statement.

“They were a kind couple who had been married for 37 years and were adored by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing them.

“Everyone who knew them was impacted by them and their presence brightened their lives.

“Our parents are survived by two children, two grandchildren, and a large family and circle of friends, all of whom are crushed by their untimely death.

“Everyone who knew them will be deeply saddened by their passing.

“We will be eternally grateful to them for being our beautiful parents. We adore them, and they will live on in our hearts forever.”

Bennett, of Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, will be sentenced on September 15 at Chester Crown Court.