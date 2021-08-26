In a cash box robbery, a bank security guard was threatened with a knife.

During a bank heist in Liverpool yesterday, a security guard was threatened with a knife.

After complaints that a staff member had been intimidated by a guy with a knife, police were dispatched to the TSB bank on Prescot Road in Old Swan.

The suspect stole a cash box and fled the scene in a white van heading north on Queens Drive.

On Wednesday, August 25, about 3 p.m., the incident occurred.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, and wearing a black cap and face covering, according to officers.

A van suspected of being the robbery vehicle was discovered burned out on Snowberry Road a short time later.

Detectives are now conducting surveillance, witness, and forensic investigations.

“This would have been a horrific thing to experience or witness,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said. “We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed it happen or a white vehicle speeding away.

“Your description, as well as any CCTV or dashcam footage, could be crucial in piecing together the events and identifying people who targeted and threatened someone going about their business in the community.

“We will act on any information we receive, so please come forward and we will take care of the rest.”

If you have any information, please contact police via Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by calling 101 and giving the reference 21000592467.

You can also report online at Crime Stoppers or phone the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.