In a case of mistaken identity, gunmen were imprisoned for the murder of a “gentle giant.”

Two “evil” gunmen have been sentenced to at least 29 years in prison for mistakenly shooting a “gentle giant” dead on his porch.

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot in the face when he answered his door to two assassins riding a stolen moped to his north London house seeking vengeance.

The shooting, which occurred during the first coronavirus lockdown last year, was reported to be retaliation for the murder of the perpetrators’ buddy Jemal Ebrahim, who was stabbed five days prior.

Mason Sani-Semedo and Cameron Robinson, on the other hand, proceeded to the wrong address and shot Mr Gordon.

Sani-Semedo, 19, of Tottenham, north London, and Robinson, 20, of Dagenham, were found guilty of murder and possessing a pistol with intent after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb sentenced the couple to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 29 years on Tuesday.

Mr Gordon, she added, was a “ordinary, respectful, nice man” who was “completely innocent.”

“The pain caused by his terrible murder is immeasurable,” the judge remarked.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the court that both defendants were equally responsible for the murder, which led to “the senseless spiral of death and destruction on London’s streets.”

“It was a planned, high-stakes attempt at a fast, slick assassination,” she told the defendants.

The judge noticed the victim’s parents’ poignant victim impact comments.

Mr Gordon’s mother, Ann Marie Wilson, stated after learning of her son’s death, “My world collapsed, my heart broke into small pieces that cannot be healed.”

“Chad was my entire world, but most importantly, my firstborn, and he was no longer with us. Our lives have been turned upside down.”

“Anyone who knew or saw Chad would quickly recognize him as a gentle giant with humility to match,” Mr Gordon’s father, Narson Gordon, said. His heinous murder has caused untold suffering and misery.

"It's heartbreaking that Chad was not permitted to reach his full potential and live past the age of 27. This is something I wish for.