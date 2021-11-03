In a case of beginner’s luck, a woman catches a 329-pound shark and wins a Florida competition.

At the 73rd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo in Florida, a 329.2-pound bull shark took first place.

Shelby Wagner caught the massive bull shark 30 miles off the coast of Florida, making it the largest shark weighed in the annual fishing contest’s twenty-year history, according to News Channel 8.

Wagner’s grab is all the more remarkable because it is her first time entering the competition. Wagner told how she and her friends decided to go shark hunting after witnessing the weigh-ins at the contest and spotting a 226-pound bull shark on October 15.

“Every day after work in October, go down and watch the weigh-in and drink a beer and stuff like that,” Wagner told the television channel. “But this is the first year I’ve engaged in it.” “One of our pals, we had some friends who were actually out diving, and they spotted the shark that we ended up catching,” says the narrator. Wagner, who is new to saltwater fishing, was aided by Captain Kyle Howard and his wife, according to Wagner. The trio managed to catch the bull shark in less than an hour.

“Until we got it in the boat, I couldn’t believe how large it was going to be,” she added.

When the winners of the 73rd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo, held every year at AJ’s Oyster Bar, were announced on October 31, Wagner’s big bull shark won her the shark fishing prize.

Wagner’s bull shark is clearly no minnow, yet it’s still overshadowed by the world’s largest bull shark. The largest bull shark caught on rod and reel, according to the International Game Fish Association, measured 771 pounds and was caught in Cairns, Australia.

Even the bull shark spotted by University of Miami shark researcher Neil Hammerschlag is smaller. Hammerschlag saw a bull shark in 2012 that he guessed weighed up to 1000 pounds.

According to the Daily Mail, Hammerschlag and his team hauled the 10-foot long female bull shark onto their boat to document its enormous size before releasing her into the waters around the Florida Keys.

Bull sharks can grow to be between 7 and 11.5 feet long, according to National Geographic. This is a condensed version of the information.