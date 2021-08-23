In a care home, a woman died as a result of “deliberate” staff errors.

The death of a woman in a care facility has been placed on the staff’s “deliberate failures.”

Just 40 minutes after her family had visited Widnes Hall Care Home on Coronation Drive, Pauline Brumfitt had a “unwitnessed” collapse.

After being treated in hospital, the 91-year-old fell at 3.25 p.m. on February 29, last year and was diagnosed with an intracranial bleed.

She was then discharged and moved to the John Joseph Powell Nursing Home in Prescot, where she died on April 15, according to Cheshire Live.

Pauline died as a result of an intracranial bleed induced by the fall, according to Julie Goulding, senior coroner for Sefton, St Helens, and Knowsley.

Ms Goulding expressed her worries about Widnes Hall Care Home during an inquest held on March 25 this year, citing falls hazards and reporting protocols as examples.

Pauline Brumfiitt had previously fallen twice, but no falls risk assessment was performed on her.

“The care facility where Pauline fell did not conduct a falls risk assessment for Pauline as they should have done,” according to Ms Goulding’s report. At the time of her third and final fall, or at any time, there was no falls mat or falls alarm in place at the care facility.

“There was no falls prevention strategy in place, as it should have been, and no referral to the local authority’s falls unit for help.

“Pauline had had two previous falls at the same nursing home, and the third fall, which resulted in her being admitted to the hospital (and the subsequent diagnosis of an intracranial bleed), caused or contributed to her death.”

Anchor Hanover, the care home’s owner and operator, responded by criticizing the report and claiming that they were not given a “sufficient opportunity” to explain themselves, and that the witness invited to testify was “not properly qualified.”

The firm did acknowledge, however, that there was a “failure on the part of workers within the care home” to follow the processes in place.

