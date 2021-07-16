In a car on the M6, a 4-year-old child was discovered sitting on the passenger’s lap with no seatbelt on.

While a car bombed down the M6, a four-year-old child was seen sat on the lap of a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The car’s driver was determined to be disqualified from driving, uninsured, and without a valid driver’s license, as well as not wearing a seatbelt.

Police made the tragic discovery while driving along the UK’s longest motorway in an unmarked Operation Tramline HGV “supercabs” cab.

READ MORE: A man has suffered “life-changing injuries” after being hit by a van, and the road has been closed.

They also pulled over a couple of other drivers, including one who was playing online poker and another who was FaceTiming his partner while navigating the M6.

The cabs pulled over 207 vehicles, issuing advice or fixed penalty letters, as well as reporting traffic violations and making eight arrests.

During a week of patrolling the M6 in the northwest, police and Highways England discovered more than 250 violations.

Police officers were able to detect motorists driving dangerously from the lofty vantage of the HGVcabs, which were financed by Highways England.

A car reversing on a live lane in Cheshire and a banned motorist with no insurance carrying a trailer in lane three in Cumbria were among the offenses discovered and prosecuted.

The most common offense was failing to wear a seatbelt, with 40 motorists witnessed putting their lives in danger by not wearing one, while 22 drivers were recorded using their cellphones illegally.

The HGV cabs were used by police forces from Cumbria, Lancashire, Merseyside, and Cheshire, who were backed up by extra patrols and vehicle stops from partners like the DVSA and the North West Commercial Vehicle Unit.

85 HGVs and LGVs were also stopped by the North West Commercial Vehicle Unit. There were 45 violations detected, including hazardous tyres and violations of the drivers’ hours and load weight.

On the M6 in the northwest, the unit utilized marked police cars to stop commercial vehicles. A driver reversing back down a live lane at junction 18 in Cheshire because he had overshot the junction was one of the accidents they noticed.

Every day, Highways England deals with over 180 recorded incidents on the whole M6 corridor, including. The summary comes to a close.