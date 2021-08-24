In a canal robbery, a man’s necklace is torn from his neck as he falls to the ground.

On Friday, August 20, approximately 8.30 p.m., the victim was robbed while strolling along the Bridgewater Canal towpath in Runcorn, near Seaford Close.

According to officers, the guy in his 40s recalls seeing a man standing nearby before collapsing with neck pain caused by his chain being robbed.

The victim described the suspect as being in his early 30s, with a thin build, greyish skin, and a bald head, standing 5ft 6 to 5ft 8, with a thin build, greyish complexion, and a bald head.

The suspect was dressed in a waterproof blue and grey jacket and blue or black pants.

“Obviously, this left the victim, who was treated by paramedics, stunned and in pain,” Detective Sergeant Helen Newman said.

“I would urge anyone who was around the canal at Seaford Close/Wolverton Drive in the Windmill Hill area at around 8.30pm to call us if they witnessed any altercations or anything suspicious.

“Please also get in touch if you have CCTV that covers the canal walk at this spot so that we can move forward with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or submit a tip online using the reference number IML 1065796.

You can also report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.