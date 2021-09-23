In a camper, Brian Laundrie’s parents had left him at home. Neighbors were alerted to Gabby Petito’s disappearance on the day she was reported missing.

A couple who lives across the street from the Laundrie family’s home in Florida claims that YouTuber Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie and his parents were spotted driving off aboard a “attached trailer” the same day Petito was reported missing.

According to The New York Post, the Laundries hitched what appeared to be a new camper to the back of their truck and drove off for a weekend getaway, according to their neighbors, Charlene and William Guthrie.

On Sept. 11, William said he was in his yard when he noticed Brian and his parents, Christopher and Roberta, drive away for a weekend trip.

“I noticed them working on something. And then I watched them filling the camper as they prepared for their trip,” he claimed, adding that he thought it was strange that Christopher and Roberta would go camping with their adult son in a “small” RV.

On Sept. 11, the 22-year-old YouTuber went missing while on a cross-country road trip with Brian, who was found three days later in Florida. On Sunday, her body was discovered in a Wyoming woodland.

When Brian returned to the Guthries’ home in a white van on Sept. 14, the Guthries assumed Petito was with him. After finding the street crowded by media, police, and protesters, they learned of her disappearance.

“We had no idea it was Gabby’s van; we just believed it was [Brian’s].” We just assumed they’d returned from wherever they’d gone. We had no idea they were going on a trip. We imagined they returned to their home, or wherever they had found a home… “We didn’t know anything about them,” Charlene explained.

The Guthries, who just moved to North Port, described living in the area as a “horror” because of the high-profile inquiry and media circus surrounding the Long Island native’s murder.

A neighbor observed Brian and his family depart with the camper on Sept. 11, the day Petito was reported missing, according to a TV journalist who tweeted on Wednesday. The neighbor, on the other hand, had no idea if Brian had come home or not.

Brian’s parents reported him missing three days after they said they last saw him on September 17.

Brian reportedly got very “aggressive” with the employees at the Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, during the couple’s ill-fated cross-country trip. This was just two days after Petito last spoke to her mother. Petito had to apologize for her boyfriend’s behavior at the time. Her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.