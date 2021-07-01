In a by-election described as a litmus test for Labour leader Keir Starmer, voting has begun.

In a by-election billed as a litmus test for Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, voters in the West Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen will go to the polls.

Labour has a 3,000-vote margin in the seat, but the bookies see the Conservatives as odds-on favourites to repeat their Hartlepool triumph in May and put additional pressure on Sir Keir.

Sir Keir’s spokesman has stated that he will not resign if Labour loses, but new polling released this week revealed that as many as four out of ten party members would want him to step aside in the event of a loss and make way for new leadership.

According to reports in The Times, supporters of deputy leader Angela Rayner have been planning to challenge Sir Keir’s leadership if he loses the by-election on Thursday.

“There have clearly been people sounding out the possibilities – it’s apparent she’d easily reach 40 nominations – and pressing her to run if the worst happens in Batley,” a close ally of Ms Rayner told the newspaper.

The Ashton under Lyne MP, on the other hand, tweeted that the story was “new to me.”

The by-election was expected to be a direct contest between Labour’s Kim Leadbeater and the Conservatives’ Ryan Stephenson, but the emergence of veteran campaigner George Galloway in the district gave Labour’s campaign managers an extra issue.

Mr Galloway claimed he was specifically targeting Labour voters in an attempt to unseat Sir Keir.

As the parties fought for votes among the area’s diverse Asian groups, tensions between his Workers Party and Labour followers intensified, with the most contentious debates centered on the parties’ positions on international matters like as Kashmir and Palestine.

On the weekend, Labour workers reported they were showered with eggs and kicked in the head while canvassing, and West Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old male from Batley was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the crime.

Sir Keir called the harassment of his candidate after she was elected “disgraceful.” (This is a brief piece.)