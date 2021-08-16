In a burglary, men wearing balaclavas stole £80,000 worth of phones and computers.

Balaclava-wearing men stole £80,000 worth of cellphones and computers from a shop in Warrington.

At around 9.10 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, four guys dressed in black and wearing balaclavas broke into a company on Birchwood Boulevard.

The males, one of whom was wearing a high-vis vest, entered the store through the back door before rummaging it and stealing £80,000 worth of cellphones and computers.

Cheshire Police detectives are currently investigating the incident and are seeking for information from the surrounding area to assist them in locating the perpetrators.

“We have been following a number of lines of enquiry and anxious to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and observed a car or people that appeared suspiciously out of place,” said Constable Neil Mooney of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“If you have any CCTV or dash cam footage in this area that could help with the inquiry, please contact us.”

Anyone with information that will help police with their investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and reference IML 1062210.

Calling 0800 555 111 can also be used to anonymously pass on information.

