In a brutal incident, a Merseyrail worker was headbutted by an intoxicated yob.

After being denied travel, a drunken thug headbutted a Merseyrail employee.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) investigating the attack at Liverpool’s Moorfields station have released photos of two people they want to speak to about the heinous crime.

According to a spokeswoman, “Two individuals were refused travel by a member of train staff around 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, because they were too inebriated to travel.

The member of rail staff was then headbutted while tending to an injured member of the public by one of the males.

“Officers believe the males in the photos may be able to help them with their investigation.

“Please notify BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 2100084732 if you recognize them or have any information.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

