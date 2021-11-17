In a ‘brutal’ attack outside a park, a teen was stabbed many times.

After a stabbing in Seaforth last month, police are still looking for leads.

A teenager was stabbed numerous times on Halloween night, Sunday, October 31, in what authorities think was a ‘targeted attack.’

At around 6.30 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Sandy Lane in response to allegations that an adolescent had been stabbed while out trick-or-treating.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a 17-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but he was later released.

Although the exact site of the stabbing is unknown, authorities suspect it happened near Rimrose Valley Country Park.

Officers set up a huge cordon surrounding Sandy Lane and Claremont Road at the time to investigate.

Although CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house investigations have been conducted, police have stated that they are still looking for information.

Tara Byrne, a detective constable investigating the incident, said: “We believe this was a targeted attack, but we need further information to figure out what happened and who was involved.

“We are committed to bring those guilty to justice for the savage assault that left a young guy gravely injured.

“Knife crime, which has no place in our community, has had disastrous repercussions. We want to hear from you right now if you observed this occurrence, captured anything, or heard anything since then.

“Your security camera, dashcam, or doorbell recording could be crucial.

“To keep our streets safer, we rely on members of the public to come forward with information about such instances.

“Please come forward if you were in the Seaforth area [on the evening]and observed anything or anyone unusual. Likewise, if you were traveling in the vicinity and have dashcam film, please study it and let us know if you notice anything.

“Tell us everything you know about this incident, and we’ll do everything we can to get individuals who use weapons to terrorize and damage our communities off our streets.”

Anyone with information should contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000757370.

You can also reach out to the. “Summary comes to a conclusion.”