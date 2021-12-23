In a brick container, a deadly viper travels 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England.

In a brick container, a notoriously dangerous snake traveled 4,000 miles from Pakistan to England. The lizard not only survived the long travel, but it also managed to stay alive in the container since it arrived last month.

The snake was spotted in a cargo of bricks shipped to Manchester Brick Specialist by a forklift driver. Workers conducted study in an attempt to identify it. According to The Guardian, they eventually discovered it was a saw-scaled viper.

The firm’s logistic manager, Michael Regan, wore safety gear and confined the snake in a cardboard box.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was then contacted (RSPCA).

An RSPCA inspector, Ryan King, responded to the cry for help. He was originally dubious about the snake’s identity as a saw-scaled viper.

“We occasionally go to jobs like this and find a harmless grass snake. We’ve even responded to complaints of snakes that turned out to be plastic toys “The Guardian reported on King’s comments.

When King saw the creature, though, he realized he was mistaken. It was, indeed, a saw-scaled viper, one of the world’s most venomous snakes.

The saw-scaled viper is a tiny viper with a poisonous bite. If left untreated, a bite can cause serious hemorrhage and blood clotting, which can lead to death. They can be found in portions of the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Central Asia. There are four species of saw-scaled vipers in India alone.

When Regan realized how dangerous the creature was, she was taken aback. According to BBC News, he remarked, “I knew to keep a safe distance but certainly had no idea how lethal this snake was.” “It was a bit of a shock.” Meanwhile, King stated that the workers were fortunate to discover the snake before it bit anyone.

“Anti-venom is available in the nations where the viper originates,” he added, “but the snake is so deadly that it does not always rescue the victim.”

Since then, the snake has been relocated to a facility that is licensed to care for venomous reptiles.

“Dealing with this snake was an honor, and I’m glad he now has a home where he will be cared for,” King added.