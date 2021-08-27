In a Brazilian police raid, a one-of-a-kind fossil was discovered.

Scientists have discovered the most complete and well-preserved fossil of the pterosaur, a flying reptile that soared the sky during the Early Cretaceous Period, thanks to a police raid in Brazil.

The Tupandactylus navigans pterosaur fossil, discovered in 2013 and dated to around 115 million years ago, gives fresh information about the Tupandactylus navigans pterosaur species.

The thrilling discovery regarding the rare fossil was presented in a recent article published in the journal Plos One. The soft tissue was discovered to be part of a massive skull crest after the scientists used a CT scanner to x-ray the bones. The study also discovered that Tupandactylus navigans had short wings and a comparatively lengthy neck and legs, implying that the species walked rather than flew.

It’s finally arrived! Our research on the world’s most complete pterosaur, the incredible Tupandactylus navigans specimen GP/2E 9266, has recently been published! pic.twitter.com/X1pvHaWZz5

August 25, 2021 — Victor Beccari (@beccarivictor)

“I’ve seen many exceptional, beautifully preserved pterosaurs in Brazil and abroad, but specimens like this one, which is nearly complete and articulated, with soft tissue preservation, are rare,” said Fabiana Rodrigues Costa, a palaeontologist at the Federal University of ABC in So Paulo, Brazil, and co-author of the study. “It feels like I’ve won the lottery.”

The huge crests on the tops of the heads of the flying reptiles that stood over four feet tall were well recognized. According to the study, this is the first time scientists have been able to investigate more than just the reptile’s skull. Scientists had been unable to reconstruct how the creature would have appeared and behaved if it had roamed the earth before its discovery.

