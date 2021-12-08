In a ‘Brazen Assault,’ gunmen fire dozens of bullets at an SUV near a school, killing a 12-year-old boy.

Gunmen opened fire dozens of times at an SUV outside an elementary school, killing a 12-year-old child and injuring his stepmother in what police characterized as a “brazen assault.”

Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack appeared “purposeful,” but that the motive for the shooting outside Wilmington Park Elementary School on Monday afternoon was yet unknown.

“This was a brazen assault in the middle of the day that, regardless of whether it was pre-emptive, calculated, or spontaneous, I just know that the amount of brutality was just… When you consider an afternoon spent outside of a classroom, it’s mind-boggling “Moore remarked.

Moore claimed that at least two assailants were engaged, as well as at least one “extremely powerful” weapon. On Monday afternoon, a 9-year-old child who was not in the SUV was also injured.

Moore believes a stray bullet from the attackers’ salvo hit her in the back when she was on the playground of a local school for an after-school program. Police did not immediately reveal information about the stepmother’s and girl’s injuries.

According to KCAL 9, officials from the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that almost 60 pupils were on the Wilmington campus at the time of the incident. A memorial was conducted Tuesday by the LAPD and community leaders to remember the deaths and denounce gun violence.

Alexander Alvarado, 12, was recognized by the Los Angeles County coroner on Tuesday. Initially, authorities stated that the youngster was 13 years old.

Moore said he was shot in the skull, while his stepmother was hit in the stomach but managed to flee to safety. The boy’s 10-year-old sibling was in the backseat of the SUV and was unharmed.

Jenny Romero, Alexander’s mother, described him as a “very innocent, very sweet, and loving youngster.”

“It’s the most terrible news a mother could ever get. The absolute worst. I went insane, “KCBS-TV reported Romero’s comments.

According to Romero, his wife was picking up the boy’s brother from an after-school program when a teenager emerged out of nowhere and opened fire on the car, injuring the mother.

“It happened so quickly, she remarked. She didn’t know what to do, so she quickly pressed the gas pedal, but it was too late “Romero explained.

Romero. This is a condensed version of the information.