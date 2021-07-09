In a brawl in front of schoolchildren, a woman yells, “I’ll bite your nose off!”

A brawl ensued between numerous adults in front of shocked schoolchildren, causing concern among families.

On Thursday, July 8, about 2.15pm, a brawl broke out near St Cecilia’s Junior School on Green Lane, Tuebrook, as parents were driving their children to school.

An onlooker who filmed the brawl from their automobile stated they were “horrified” to see one of the participants holding a baby while getting involved in the altercation.

Five men deny large-scale corruption. Money laundering conspiracy linked to Encrochat

Before one woman lunges at another, the footage shows what appears to be two groups of people shouting in the street.

Cars can be heard beeping their horns to try to break up the fight as more people join involved.

“I was travelling along Green Lane in Tuebrook when I saw a ruckus on the roadside,” the eye witness told the ECHO.

“There was a lot of yelling and fronting up, and the one in the grey trackie [sic]continued yelling at the older woman that she was going to bite her nose off.”

“I was appalled to see the man beating the other man while holding the infant.

“He dropped the infant, but they continued to fight over the child while she screamed on the floor.”

The altercation, which occurred around school pick-up time, lasted around 15 minutes and left several families and children “visibly unhappy.”

“At around 2.15pm today, we got a report of an incident near the junction of Green Lane and West Derby Road,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Officers arrived and spoke with two girls suspected of being involved in the incident. There were no significant injuries reported.”

“Cars had pulled over and abandoned at the wayside as people hurried to join in,” an eyewitness added. It was a bloodbath.

“I felt terrible for the kids involved.”