In a Boxing Day tragedy, a man was slain by a suspected drug driver.

After the Boxing Day tragedy in Southway, Skelmersdale, at around 9.25 p.m., police are looking for witnesses.

According to Lancashire Police, a Skoda Octavia entered the dual carriageway from Bone Island, then collided with a man in his 30s.

A short time later, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the force, a 29-year-old male from Skelmersdale was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing death by reckless driving while intoxicated.

The suspect is still being held by the police.

“This was a devastating occurrence,” said Sergeant Martin Wilcock of the Lancashire Police TacOps squad. “First and foremost, our sympathies are with the family and friends of the guy who died.”

“Right now, we’re putting in a lot of effort to piece together what happened, and we’re urging anyone with knowledge on the crash to contact us.”

“Please let us know if you have any information.”

Anyone who witnessed the pedestrian or the Skoda in the moments leading up to the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage showing any aspect of the event, should contact Lancashire Police on 101, citing log 1076 of December 26.