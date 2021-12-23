In a box of KFC Hot Wings, a diner discovers a chicken head with its beak intact [photo].

A woman in the United Kingdom was disgusted when she discovered an entire chicken head with beak and eyes intact inside her box of KFC hot wings.

The woman posted a photo of the startling discovery on Twitter. According to Editorials 24, the picture showed the chicken’s head with a beak and eyes nested in crunchy batter served right off the frier.

Gabrielle, the woman, had ordered the lunch from KFC Feltham in Twickenham, England.

“In my hot wings dish, I discovered a fried chicken head,” the customer said in her two-star review to JustEat. “Ugh, take away the rest of my supper.” The internet users were baffled as to how the chicken head ended up inside the packet. “All I have to say is… I’m not trying to point fingers, but that doesn’t look like a KFC fry to me. It’s way too crunchy. My true chicken aficionados will understand exactly what I’m talking about “In the Twitter post’s comment section, one user commented.

“She’ll be on her way to the bank right now!” Another was written.

Another person said, “Are you still eating KFC?”

“Customer: I discovered this in my food. Employee: What are you talking about? It’s a Chicken Head! said the customer. Employee: Are you going to eat that orrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr” a user wrote

A user joked, “At least now we know they utilize real chicken!!”

“It’s why the deep fryer was designed,” one user said, “so they can chuck anything in there and feed it.”

People were eager to express their shock when the photo was shared on the Instagram feed “Takeawaytrauma.”

“The images, on the other hand, are an unpleasant addition. Warning: this is a traumatic situation “a user commented.

Another person remarked, “I envision ordering chicken and receiving chicken.”

Another Instagram user added, “I sincerely wish I could go back in time by 2 minutes when I hadn’t witnessed this.”