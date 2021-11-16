In a botched gang heist, a thug killed a man.

A thug confesses today to killing a man in his own house during a botched gang robbery.

On the night of Sunday, May 9th, Thomas Edmunds was seriously injured in a raid at his home on Kirkby’s Clorain Road.

The 36-year-old was assaulted and rendered unconscious before emergency services came at around 10.30 p.m., while his father was present.

Mr Edmunds was transported to the hospital, where he died the next morning from “asphyxiation,” according to a post-mortem study.

At Liverpool Crown Court this week, three men and a teenage boy, all from Croxteth, were scheduled to stand trial for his murder.

Thomas Broadhurst, Terence Bennett, Kevin Nethercote, and a 17-year-old child who cannot be identified for legal reasons all disputed the charge.

Broadhurst, 32, Bennett, 34, and Nethercote, 48, had previously acknowledged to plotting to rob Mr Edmunds, which the teen had denied.

The prosecutor, Ian Unsworth, QC, requested today that a count of manslaughter be added to Broadhurst’s indictment.

Members of Mr Edmunds’ family watched from the public gallery as Broadhurst pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

After then, the kid was re-arrested on the robbery charge and pleaded guilty to the plot.

“Each of the accused has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob,” Mr Unsworth added. The defendant, Thomas Broadhurst, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead of murder, after the Crown considered and consulted on the matter.” As a result, he said, the Crown Prosecution Service had decided not to bring the murder charge to trial.

The prosecutor, Judge Andrew Menary, QC, inquired as to why Broadhurst admitted manslaughter, to which Mr Unsworth replied that he admitted the “unlawful deed.”

“I recognize Mr Unsworth’s grounds for the prosecution’s approach,” the judge remarked. Of course, I’ve reviewed all of the material, particularly the explanation put up for these terrible occurrences, and I completely understand why the Crown has taken the position they have.” The case was deferred, according to the court, so that a youth offending team could submit a pre-sentence report for the adolescent.

In Broadhurst’s case, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool stated he would also seek a report.

“He has prior experience,” he stated.

