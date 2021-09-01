In a botched art heist, thieves drop a $1.4 million Monet painting.

A pair of armed bandits tried to steal a Monet painting from a Dutch museum last month. The heist was prevented, according to Smithsonian Magazine, when a passerby intervened, causing one of the men to lose the artwork as they fled the scene. If they had been successful, the painting would have been one of the thousands of high-value works of art stolen each year.

The bungled art theft occurred on August 15 at the Zaans Museum in Zaandam, Netherlands, according to Smithsonian Magazine. According to the report, one of the robbers fired at least one shot before fleeing on a black motorcycle with the other.

The museum quickly released a public statement stating that no one had been injured in the brawl.

“At our museum last Sunday morning, there was an attempted robbery,” police said in a statement. “We are relieved to report that no one was injured and that nothing was stolen. Nonetheless, the incident has left us stunned.”

The picture, De Voorzaan en de Westerhem, will be examined further to guarantee it had not been harmed during the attempted robbery, according to the museum.

According to reports, the painting is worth $1.4 million.

Annually, an estimated $4 to $6 billion worth of art is stolen, according to Britannica. Millions of dollars worth of paintings have been stolen from Dutch museums alone in the last decade.

In 2012, burglars stole artwork by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Claude Monet, Paul Gauguin, and Lucian Freud in three minutes from a Rotterdam museum, according to Art News. The artworks were estimated to be worth between $26 million and $100 million.

A “priceless” Van Gogh painting was stolen from the Singer Laren museum during last year’s COVID lockdowns.

Of course, both museums and individual collectors are victims of art theft around the world. According to Culture Trip, 52 percent of stolen art originates from private residences, with the remaining 8% coming from religious institutions.

At the end of the day, an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 items of art are stolen each year. De Voorzaan en de Westerhem, thankfully, was not one of them.

According to ArtNet News, police were able to locate the men’s getaway motorcycle, but the culprits remain at large. This is a condensed version of the information.