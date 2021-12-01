In a black mold hell house, children are playing inches from dead rats.

A cheerful four-year-old girl runs around in frigid, sparsely furnished apartments that are covered in black mold and with dead rats decomposing inside the walls.

A crippled father trying to recuperate from a terrible industrial accident spends his days locked in a chilly house, which his doctor claims is making him sicker.

Both parents and children have lung problems, which specialists believe are caused by the deplorable conditions in their home.

This is the horrific reality for a family of seven trying to make a living in a “uninhabitable” Victorian terrace in Walton’s Bedford Road.

Torus, one of the main providers of social housing in the North West, is responsible for this residence, which is not rented out by an unscrupulous private landlord.

After five years of living in appalling conditions with little action from Torus, Rashid Yousef, 54, and his wife Ashweq came to The Washington Newsday in desperation.

Torus claimed it was not aware of “outstanding difficulties” but has made touch to consider re-housing the family after The Washington Newsday raised the issue.

Rashid, a Yemeni-born Dutch national who arrived in the UK in 2002, told The Washington Newsday that the apartment was in fine shape when he moved in five years ago.

However, within months, indicators of a significant moisture problem emerged, precipitating a continuous decrease in the house’s condition.

“I have to throw the furniture out every six months due of the damp,” he told The Washington Newsday. I had no choice but to get rid of the sofa.

“I can’t take it anymore.

“We wake up weary every day because everyone is coughing from the mold.” I have to keep the heating on all day since the walls are damp and it is freezing.

“I’m tired, unhappy, and exhausted.”

Rashid conducted a tour of the property to The Washington Newsday, pointing out how the mold had spread over his jacket as it sat on a coat rack.

A leak from the bathroom has caused extensive damage in the kitchen, as well as black mould spores coating window frames, wall spaces, and ceilings. “The summary has come to an end.”