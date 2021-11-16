In a Black Friday special, Marks and Spencer is offering a light-up snow globe gin for £5.

This Christmas, Marks & Spencer’s light up snow globe gin was in high demand, and now you can grab a bottle for £5 in a Black Friday special.

After buyers hurried to buy the festive beverage, M&S has already warned of limited supply levels of the gin.

The gin is £20 and comes with edible gold shavings to lend a festive touch.

On the M&S website, there are light-up rum bottles and magnum-size bottles available, but there is a Black Friday gimmick that gets you a standard size bottle of the popular drink for just £5.

New users of Topcashback can get a £15 Black Friday welcome bonus when they sign up.

Anyone who joins as a new member and subsequently orders something from a participating merchant will receive the cashback.

Ocado is one of the retailers on the list, offering the M&S snowglobe gin for £20. With the £15 welcome incentive, a bottle of the gin will cost you only £5.

M&S has previously issued a warning about gin shortages before the holidays.

“DING DING!” it said. Update on the Snow Globe! Our Madagascan Vanilla Rum Liqueur Snow Globe has flown off the shelves due to exceptional demand, and we are down to our LAST REMAINING bottles in retailers.

“Get yourself to an M&S store ASAP and snag one before they’re gone if you have your heart set on one for a Christmas gift (or may have already ‘tried’ one purchased as a gift…)!” (For the time being, other members of the Snow Globe family are still available…)” This year’s gin and rum have received great reviews.

“In a world of flavoured Christmassy gin liqueurs that knock you over the head with their scented flavors, M&S’s spiced plum version is a little bit different,” says The Reviews Club of the gin.

“It has a lot more conventional botanical gin feel to it when you smell it or drink it plain over ice, but as soon as you add a mixer, the plum finish notes really shine through.”

