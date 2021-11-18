In a Black Friday sale, the Apple iPhone is reduced from £429.99 to £59.99.

A massively discounted Apple iPhone has been available, with the price slashed by approximately 90%.

Discount Experts is offering an iPhone 6S for £59.99 instead of £429.99.

The 16GB phone, which is available in space grey or rose gold, has been discounted by 86 percent, saving £370.

According to the site, over a hundred have already been sold, and there’s only one day remaining to obtain the phone (November 19) – grab the phone here.

If you choose a larger storage option, the price goes up little, but it’s still a good deal!

The Apple iPhone 6S 32GB is £74.99, down from £505, while the 64GB is £82.99, down from £609.98.

Customers may also acquire an Apple iPhone 7 32GB for £99.99 instead of £609.98, or a 128GB model for an extra £20.

The deal also includes an Apple iPhone 8 64GB for £159.99 instead of £699.99, as well as an iPhone X 64GB for £279.99 instead of £899.99.

Bundles can also be purchased.

Bluetooth earphones, a tempered glass screen protector, and a case are included in the bundles; for example, the 16GB Apple iPhone 6S with rose gold package will cost £86.99 instead of £449.99.

All of the devices come in four colors: silver, space grey, matte black, gold, and rose gold, as well as four storage capacities: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

Each device comes with a USB charging cable and will be network unlocked, data cleansed, and ready to use when it arrives.

This price only applies to refurbished iPhones, which have already been used.

Discount Experts, on the other hand, claim that the products have gone through a thorough testing method and are graded based on quality. Small cosmetic marks will be present in Grade B.