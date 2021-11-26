In a Black Friday 2021 special, Go Outdoors is offering a half-price hot tub for £350.

Because it’s difficult to find a hot tub at a good price during the summer, GO Outdoors is allowing customers to purchase one now and save money later.

If you want to add a touch of luxury to your yard but don’t want to spend a fortune, the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub could be the answer.

In GO Outdoors’ Black Friday sale, the hot tub, which normally costs £700, has been reduced by half. The Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub is available for £350, plus a complimentary chemical beginning kit and filtration kit worth £40.

The AirJet system, soothing massage experience, reinforced cover with safety lock clips and built-in air chamber for insulation, integrated water filtration system, and two-year warranty are among the features of the Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub.

If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll have to act quickly because it’ll only be available until December 13, or while supplies last.

The Lay-Z-Spa Madrid Hot Tub is on sale for £445 but members of GO Outdoors can purchase it for £350. The GO Outdoors membership costs £5 and gives you access to special discounts available only to cardholders.

Berghaus, Regatta, and Peter Storm gear, as well as selected bikes and North Face, are all on sale at GO Outdoors.

Here’s where you can find the GO Outdoors Black Friday discount.