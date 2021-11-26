In a bizarre viral video, Donald Trump dances out of a Thanksgiving turkey.

Donald Trump Jr. wrapped up his Thanksgiving festivities by sharing a modified version of the 1989 movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on social media.

The main character, Chevy Chase, is about to chop open the Thanksgiving turkey while surrounded by his family in the film scene.

He then continues to carve the Turkey before it breaks open due to being overcooked and steam oozing out.

Joe Biden is about to chop the turkey in the modified clip shared by Trump Jr. He’ll be joined by his wife, Jill Biden, and notable Democrats Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Chuck Schumer, and Adam Schiff.

To the chagrin of the guests, Donald Trump rises to the sound of the Village People’s YMCA anthem when the turkey is sliced. A reference to Trump dancing at the end of a rally in Pennsylvania.

The video has been seen over 620,000 times on Instagram and over 251,000 times on Twitter.

