In a best-selling weight-loss book, the Hollyoaks actress reveals how she shed three stone and overcame addictions.

A former Hollyoaks star has revealed how changing her eating habits helped her to transform her life.

Davinia Taylor dropped three and a half stone by changing her lifestyle and thinking after becoming overweight, depressed, and unmotivated.

Davinia, who played Jude Cunningham in Hollyoaks, routinely published advice on her Instagram account about how to curb cravings and lose weight using a holistic approach.

She began researching the link between gut health and mental well-being, a process known as biohacking, and went on to create her best-selling book, It’s Not a Diet, which became a Sunday Times best seller.

“The book is about a shift in your mental state, so obtaining more motivation and having a more positive spin on your day,” Davinia told The Washington Newsday. We spend a lot of time in the kitchen when we’re stressed, weary, or in a poor mood. It’s all about putting your head in gear, because if you can control how your brain works, you can control what goes into your mouth.

“I wanted the book to be as simple as possible so that you could pick it up at any point. It contains a two-week reset that focuses on resetting your brain rather than weight reduction or looking nice in a bikini. You have the freedom to adopt any diet or lifestyle you desire, but you must resist the urge to eat packaged foods.”

Davinia believes that measuring molecules, not calories, is the key to losing weight. “I hunt for components that would trigger my addicted eating since meals are created that way,” she explained. What we must remember is that everything that comes in a packet is designed to be purchased repeatedly. It’s a product; it’s not like picking fruit from a tree. That is how it was intended to be.

"They're called 'bliss point foods,' and they were created by mathematicians rather than dieticians, so for those of us with mild addictive tendencies, one is never enough. I avoid certain substances, such as sunflower oil, because they can lead to binge eating. I got rid of the sunflower oil."