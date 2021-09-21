In a BBC documentary, the Duke of Edinburgh’s mustard prank is remembered.

According to the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Edinburgh would get into problems with the Queen for performing a practical joke on his grandchildren by squirting mustard on the ceiling.

In a BBC One program aired on Wednesday, William recalled Philip’s sense of humour, which includes personal and heartbreaking tributes to the duke, who died in April, from more than a dozen members of the royal family.

The Queen and Philip would love it if things went wrong on royal engagements, according to both William and the Duke of Sussex, while the Prince of Wales stated his father’s attempts to teach him carriage driving failed because Charles kept laughing uncontrollably.

Philip, according to William, enjoyed playing a game with a squeezy mustard tube at family barbeques.

“He used to take the lid off and put it in your hands,” the duke explained. Then he’d crush your hands together and squirt mustard all over the ceiling.”

“He used to get in a lot of trouble from my grandmother because he used to cover most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling,” he added.

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips both spoke about their mustard misadventures, with Zara adding, “I can’t recall exactly what he says but he finishes up pressing your hands together… It covers the entire ceiling.”

“I genuinely think the marks are still there,” Mr Phillips remarked.

The siblings also discussed how the duke enjoyed technology but was frustrated by new devices.

Mr Phillips added, “I just have memories of him receiving a new laptop or a new printer, sitting in his office and hearing him yell at it.”

While carrying out their formal duties together over the decades, both William and Harry claimed the Queen and Philip looked forward to unexpected occasions.

“When things go wrong, my grandfather loves it,” William added. My grandparents both enjoy it because, as you can guess, they’ve lived lives where everything needs to go perfectly all of the time, so when things go wrong, they both laugh a lot.

“Everyone else is humiliated to death. It appeals to them.”

Separately taped Harry chuckled and mirrored William’s sentiments, stating, “The two of them.”

