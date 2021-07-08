In a battle to keep her crippled daughter at home, a mother is “on her knees.”

After losing the support she needs to care for her disabled daughter, a Kirkby mother is fighting to keep her at home.

Heidi Williams has been battling to care for her daughter, Gabrielle, since the agency she had hired to assist her walked out in March, claiming they couldn’t satisfy Gabrielle’s unique demands.

Gabrielle, 13, requires two-to-one care to keep both her and her caretakers safe, as she has a history of ingesting things and attacking carers, but local health authorities have failed to offer enough support since the previous agency pulled out.

“I have very little support,” Ms Williams said. My evaluated needs aren’t being met, and I’ve been left alone on weekends and holidays.”

Knowsley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been unable to get continuous care for Gabrielle since March, forcing Ms Williams to care for her on her own, preventing her from caring for her two other children.

“It’s not safe for me to handle the personal care [for Gabrielle]on my own, especially because I have two other tiny children under the age of 11 who also require me to be with them,” she explained.

“During the Easter vacation, we were generally unsupervised, and the kids had to wait in their rooms for their own safety.”

Gabrielle has also missed out on physical activity and, more importantly, a major medical procedure that has been postponed until October due to a shortage of resources to assist her once she leaves the hospital.

Ms Williams has also become more irritated with the CCG, which has advised her to take Gabrielle to a “safe location” if she is unable to cope.

“They said we advise all struggling parents to go to A&E, but what am I going to A&E for?” she said. I only require assistance with her personal hygiene.

“I’ve asked them numerous times where the place of safety might be, and I’m still stumped.

"I'm literally on my knees," she says. What is the location of the safe haven?