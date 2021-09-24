In a bail deal, the accused rapist was ordered to wash the clothes of all the women in the village for six months.

A 20-year-old Indian guy charged with attempted rape was granted bail on the condition that he wash and iron the clothes of all the women in his village for six months.

According to Agence France-Presse and Hindustan Times, the man, known as Lalan Kumar, was ordered by a judge on Wednesday to provide 6 months of free laundry services to roughly 2,000 women in his home village of Majhor in the Indian state of Bihar. Kumar, who works as a washerman, would have to pay for the detergent and other supplies.

Kumar must get a certificate of completion from the village head or any other credible village official and file it with the court.

The judge also ordered Kumar to post a bail bond of Rs 10,000 ($135) with two sureties of the same amount during the virtual bail hearing, according to The Hindu.

Kumar was detained in April on charges of offending a woman’s modesty and attempting to rape her.

Kumar’s trial has yet to be scheduled.

Community council president Nasima Khatoon, one of the village authorities who will watch Kumar, told AFP that “all the ladies in the village are satisfied with the court decision.” “It’s a momentous occasion. It will increase women’s respect and help to defend their dignity.”

Anjum Perween, a resident, was reported as stating, “This is a tremendous step and a novel sort of punishment that sends a message to society.”

Kumar added in a statement, through his lawyer, that he was willing to “do community service pertaining to his profession” to express his respect for women.

According to The Hindu, while seeking regular bail, the lawyer also informed the court that the “issue has been negotiated between the informant and the petitioner, and the informant does not want to proceed with her case.”

In August, the same judge issued an unusual bail to Nitish Kumar, who was forced to pay for the education of five needy children for three months and have the children’s parents confirm it.

After a gang rape in New Delhi in 2012, India’s rape laws were supposedly updated, but the number of offenses remains high, with more than 28,000 rapes registered last year.