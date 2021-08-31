In a “appalling” homophobic attack, a gang punches and “stamps on the head” of a 14-year-old child.

A gang allegedly pummeled and stamped on a 14-year-old child while yelling homophobic remarks.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they are investigating accusations of a homophobic incident in Haydock, St Helens, last night.

Around 7.40pm, the 14-year-old and a female friend were walking on Clipsey Lane near Tesco Express when they were verbally abused by a band of adolescents.

The child was struck in the face after being subjected to homophobic slurs, according to police.

The boy’s mother wrote on Facebook after the assault that her son’s “lip cracked” before the group “stomped on his head as he lay on the ground.”

Following the attack, the victim allegedly called his sister, who arrived and was then allegedly assaulted by the same gang.

Following the attack on her brother, the mother said her daughter was “kicked in the stomach” by the gang.

“Detectives are asking for information following claims of a homophobic assault in Haydock yesterday, Monday 30 August,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 7.40 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was walking with a female companion near Tesco Express on Clipsey Lane when the female was subjected to a verbal disagreement by youngsters, who subsequently treated the boy to homophobic abuse before punching him in the face, causing swelling.

“The same group is accused of attacking two girls who arrived a short time later, causing bruising as well. The search for those responsible is still underway.”

“This was an atrocious incident, which was incredibly disturbing for those targeted and anyone who observed it,” Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said.

“We’re meeting with the victims and their families to help with the investigation, and we’d like to speak with anyone else who saw it or has any information as soon as possible,” says the statement.

“I want to reaffirm our commitment to investigating and prosecuting all individuals we suspect of being involved in hate crimes and violence in our communities.

“We’re treating this as an aggravated assault because of the allegedly utilized profanity.

“We, at Merseyside Police, are committed to combating hate crime in all of its forms.”

