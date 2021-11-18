In a ‘appalling’ event, a primary school in the ‘heart of the community’ was attacked.

Thieves came into an elementary school that was dubbed the “heart of the community” and took portions of the roof.

The theft of lead over the weekend left two parts of Tarleton Community Primary School’s roof damaged, which the school characterized as “sad and frustrating.”

“It is astonishing that these people can attack a primary school,” the school near Southport said. “I am sure everyone will agree that our time and effort should be spent on our students.”

The events must have occurred after Saturday lunchtime, according to the school, which hosted an open day in the morning.

The school’s headteacher, Chris Upton, told The Washington Newsday: “The fact that it happened at a primary school was disheartening. They wouldn’t make much money either, in my opinion.

“It has an impact on us since we are already overworked.

“We didn’t have to close the school because it’s located in an area where it’s not an issue.

“Unfortunately, someone has done that to a school with a limited budget that serves children aged three to eleven.

“It’ll also take people’s time to get it corrected when we’re still dealing with Covid and other day-to-day issues.”

Mr Upton went on to say that the community has rallied around the school, with one Southport business offering to restore the roof for free.

Roof Checker’s Dez Robinson responded to the school’s Facebook post, saying: “Is it possible for Roof Checker to evaluate the damage for you? We’ll see what free fixes we can do.

“At this time of year, no one needs roof leaks or more water damage in a primary school; hopefully, those guilty are apprehended promptly.”

They declined the offer because the school was part of the property project, but termed it a “wonderful gesture.”

Mr. Upton stated, ” “I believe the community as a whole is shocked, as it is a close-knit group.

“It has caused a lot of sadness among the public. We are a school at the center of the town, and this reflects the beautiful people who live here.” “Summary ends.” The school has appealed for any information on the theft, but so yet no one has come forward.