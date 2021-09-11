In a 9/11 interview, Lloyd Austin admits that seeing the “same folks” in the Taliban Cabinet is “troubling.”

After highlighting that several of the government leaders are tied to terrorism, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that it is “troubling” to see some of the “same persons” in the Taliban’s newly constituted Cabinet.

Austin stated that the Taliban’s new government includes members of the Haqqani network, a recognized foreign terrorist group that has been directly linked to lethal assaults against Americans, during an interview with MSNBC on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“It’s concerning. Looking at their lineup so far, it appears to be the same people we’ve seen before. I’d refer to the fact that they’re working with us to get our American citizens out of the nation, but I wouldn’t draw any conclusions about the future from it. We’ll take it for what it is since they’re collaborating with us on this little set of issues,” Austin added.

On Tuesday, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the de facto leader of the Haqqani network, was named acting interior minister of the Taliban’s new government. The FBI has issued a warrant for Haqqani’s arrest in connection with a January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul. A $10 million reward has been offered by the State Department for information leading to his arrest.

Mullah Hasan Akhund, who led the Taliban administration during its previous tenure in the 1990s, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who signed the US withdrawal agreement, are among the newly nominated Cabinet members. Akhund will be the interim prime minister, with Baradar as one of his two deputy prime ministers.

Acting Defense Minister will be Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder Mohammad Omar.

While these are “guys that I don’t look well upon,” Austin told reporters earlier this week that the US does not “have a vote” on the new Taliban leadership.

According to ABC News, Austin added, “I think the entire international community was hopeful that they would be inclusive as they kind of claimed they would be weeks and months before.” “However, we haven’t seen any proof of it so far, and it appears to be a lot of the same actors.”

The Taliban claimed when they took control of Afghanistan in August that they would. This is a condensed version of the information.