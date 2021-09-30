In a 76mph front garden incident, a drunk driver killed a teenager.

When a drunk motorist hit over 100 mph in 30 and 40 mph zones, he killed a teenager.

Andrew Price “lost control” of his black Lexus IS in Haydock, hitting four parked cars and slamming into front gardens.

Adam Edwards, a 19-year-old backseat passenger, died in an ambulance on his way to the hospital after suffering catastrophic internal injuries.

Anthony Finch, 25, a front-seat passenger, was put into a coma and spent three months in the hospital as a result of his life-changing injuries.

Price “died” at the scene, but was brought back to life using CPR and defibrillation shocks, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

When CCTV evidence of his “shocking” driving was aired in court today, members of the victims’ relatives gasped.

“You opted to drive very dangerously for no reason other than your own pleasure,” Judge Stuart Driver, QC, told Price.

Mr Edwards died and Mr Finch was seriously injured as a result of Price’s unsafe driving. Price, 27, of Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows, admitted to causing Mr Edwards’ death and Mr Finch’s serious injuries.

When he collided in Vista Road near its intersection with Queen’s Road at around 8.50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, he was carrying three passengers.

Price passed traffic and ran a red light on the wrong side of Crow Lane in Newton-le-Willows, forcing an oncoming motorist to swerve to escape him, according to prosecutor Geoffrey Lowe, before turning left onto Vista Road.

“You then drove down Vista Road at stunning, deadly speeds for almost a mile,” Judge Driver told Price.

By driving in the wrong lane and on the wrong side of the keep left bollards, he was able to pass two cars.

He veered back into the correct lane to avoid a parked bus, pouring water over the wet road, according to surveillance footage.

Mr Lowe claimed he “lost control,” climbed onto the pavement, and collided with four vehicles.

Mr Edwards was conscious following the accident, but he had internal injuries, including a shattered pelvis and left leg, as well as considerable bleeding. On the route to Aintree Hospital, he died of a heart arrest.

Matthew Williamson, a rear-seat passenger, exited the vehicle but collapsed due to injuries to his knee and pelvis, which need surgery.

Jessica Bailey, a local citizen with first-aid expertise, assisted the victims and carried Price out after he passed out. “The summary has come to an end.”