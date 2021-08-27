In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court lifts the moratorium on Biden’s eviction.

On Thursday, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s federal eviction moratorium.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moratorium was supposed to end on October 3rd. The court halted the restriction early in a 6-3 decision, stating that the CDC lacked legal jurisdiction to stop evictions and that a federal moratorium must be “specifically authorized” by Congress to continue.

“In reliance on a decades-old statute that permits it to implement measures like fumigation and insect eradication, the CDC has imposed a nationwide freeze on evictions,” the judgement states. “It is difficult to imagine that this act gives the CDC the broad jurisdiction that it claims.”

Justice Stephen Breyer joined fellow liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in dissenting from Thursday’s judgment. According to Breyer, the relevant statute gives the CDC “power to create procedures that, in the agency’s judgment, are important to contain disease epidemics.”

In his dissent, Breyer stated, “The public interest is not promoted by the spread of disease or a court’s second-guessing of the CDC’s judgment.” “At this time, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, the public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment.”

The moratorium was imposed on August 3, just days after the last restriction expired without a replacement being passed by Congress. President Joe Biden acknowledged that the “majority of the constitutional research suggests it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster,” but argued that the new moratorium was “worth the effort” since it would give tenants facing eviction some breathing room.

The Biden administration was “disappointed that the Supreme Court has halted the most recent CDC eviction moratorium when confirmed cases of the Delta variant are significant across the country,” according to a statement acquired by This website from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “Families will experience the devastating consequence of evictions, and communities across the country will face heightened danger of exposure to COVID-19,” according to Psaki.

“In light of the Supreme Court decision and the ongoing risk of COVID-19 transmission, President Biden is once again urging all institutions that can prevent evictions – from cities and states to local governments – to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.