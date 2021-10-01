In a £57k cyber fraud, a’money mule’ compromised email systems.

A man was sentenced to prison for money laundering after becoming a “money mule” for an online fraudster.

Jozef Gasparovic, 39, was living in Liverpool when his bank account received more than £57,000 in 2018 as a result of a cyber-based scam.

A Staffordshire-based company was the victim of an email intrusion in which a suspect hacked their email system.

The hacker then sends an email to a client posing as a real company representative, demanding payment for an outstanding invoice, but to a new bank account — the money mule’s account.

Prior to his imprisonment, Gasparovic relocated to the Dorset area.

During a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court today, he pled guilty to one charge of money laundering and was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and 40 hours of community service.

“We take a firm approach against those who choose to allow their bank accounts to be used by fraudsters, and I am delighted to see that Gasparovic has been brought before the courts as a result of his actions,” said Detective Constable Tony Madden, a cybercrime investigator for Merseyside Police.

“These aren’t crimes with no victims. Businesses who are fraudulently targeted in this way can lose a lot of money.

“I sincerely hope that this case will dissuade anyone from allowing their personal bank accounts to be utilized in this manner.”