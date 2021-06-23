In a £500,000 theft, designer spectacles used by Hollywood celebs were stolen.

Hundreds of pairs of luxury spectacles worth up to £500,000 were stolen from a designer eyeglasses business, including those worn in the upcoming Disney feature Cruella.

Thieves burst into the Tom Davies shop in Sloane Square, central London, and clear glasses off the shelves into a tray, according to surveillance footage.

Six frames worn in Cruella, the origin story of the Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians, starring Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson, were among the stolen items.

Stone and Dame Emma both donned two sets of stolen spectacles, according to a store spokeswoman.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of June 9, resulted in the theft of hundreds of pairs of sunglasses and optical frames with a retail value of up to £500,000.

“If you are offered any sunglasses with “TOM DAVIES FOR CRUELLA” inscribed on the inside arm, please can you let us know @tdtomdavies,” according to a “wanted” poster released by the store following the robbery.

“On June 9th at 2 a.m., our store was broken into, and hundreds of frames were stolen.

“It’s likely the burglars were unaware that they had also stolen glasses produced for the film Cruella, which were set to be auctioned off for charity.

“These unique frames will fetch significantly more at a charity auction than they will for the thieves who vandalized our business and will struggle to sell them.

“Please notify us or the local police if you are offered any of these frames or have any information you can share.

“If you already have the glasses, we’ll exchange them for a pair of Tom Davies sunglasses.

“Unless you’re a thief, in which case we’ll gladly turn you over to the authorities.”

“Police were contacted at 02:13hrs on Wednesday, 9 June to complaints of a burglary at a business premises in Sloane Square, SW1,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

“Officers came and discovered that a large number of sunglasses had been stolen by a gang of individuals who had fled before police arrived.

“Enquiries are underway; they have been conducted. (This is a brief piece.)