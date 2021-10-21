In a 22,000mph collision, a small planet strips the atmosphere of an Earth-sized world.

For the first time, astronomers have discovered evidence of a huge planetary collision in a nearby star system.

The collision is thought to have occurred near the star HD 172555, which is 95 light-years away from Earth, between a newborn planet around the same size as Earth and a smaller body.

The smaller body was traveling at approximately 22,000 kilometers per hour during the crash, which occurred around 200,000 years ago. This culminated in a cosmic collision so violent that the atmosphere of the Earth-sized world was stripped away.

While astronomers have long assumed that such collisions occur frequently across the Universe, this is the first time that evidence of one that shredded an atmosphere in this fashion around a distant star has been discovered.

The findings were published in the journal Nature in a paper.

Tajana Schneiderman, lead author and a graduate student in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, said in a university press release, “This is the first time we’ve detected this phenomenon, of a stripped protoplanetary atmosphere in a giant impact.” “Everyone wants to see a large impact because we expect them to happen frequently, but we don’t have evidence for them in a lot of systems.” This collision is identical to the impact that formed the moon roughly 4.5 billion years ago, when our planet was still in its infancy.

Collisions like these have long been thought to be a crucial aspect of how nascent planetary systems grow. As planetesimals, or infant planetary bodies, collide, they merge to produce larger planets.

The astronomers discovered this by looking into the peculiar makeup of dust near the star HD 172555. This dust has an abnormally high concentration of minerals, according to recent observations.

Not only have the amounts of these minerals perplexed planetary scientists, but they also appear to be in grains that are significantly finer than those seen in debris disks surrounding stars.

“HD 172555 has been regarded to be this odd system because of these two elements,” Schneiderman added. She and her team set out to learn what the gas may tell them about the system’s history of planetary collisions.

To accomplish this. This is a condensed version of the information.